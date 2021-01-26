Local businessman extends a Community Challenge for Mission of Mercy

Pictured from left, are Sherry Bowers, CFRE, ACFRE, Executive Director and Eugene Bouligny
Local businessman and philanthropist Mr. Eugene "Gene" Bouligny has extended a Community Challenge pledging a generous $100,000 gift to Mission of Mercy if they raise $100,000 from Jan. 1 – June 30.
Funds raised will allow patients to receive free medical care, vision care, behavioral health counseling, diabetes management classes, healthy cooking classes and more. The amount currently raised is $10,047. Your donation of any amount will assist in reaching the goal! To donate you can:
Mail your donation to Mission of Mercy, 2421 Ayers Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404 or Call your Mission of Mercy at (361) 883-5500, ext. 112. Text HEAL to 41444 to donate using your phone, or
CLICK HERE to donate online.