Josh Flores, a parishioner at St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Corpus Christi, recently released a music video called #WeAreOne as a reminder that it is not any particular group of people that matter more than others, it is about just to #BeALifeThatMatters.



“We need to help anyone we can despite any differences because #WeAreOne in this world and in the Body of Christ and that’s the message we want to spread to the world,” said Nick Flores, Josh’s father and music director at St. Philip’s.



Nick Flores co-wrote the song but said, “this is not about the artist or the songwriters.”



“We…feel the message is a strong one. With all the things that are happening in our world right now. The violence, poverty, prejudice, homeless, tragedies and the list goes on.”





