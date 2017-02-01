Some 250 individuals from the Diocese of Corpus Christi participated in the Rally for Life at the state Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 29. Fifty students from the Newman Center at Texas A&M University Kingsville and another 50 pro-life supporters from various parishes joined some 150 students from St. John Paul II High School and Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School to make the trip to Austin.



“It was an amazing experience to witness the pro-life movement up close and personal. The students were impressed with the number of people at the Rally; people of all ages, from all over Texas attended,” said Betsy Hutzler faculty sponsor for Bishop Garriga school.



The Texas Rally for Life remembered the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973, which made abortion legal throughout all nine months of pregnancy.



In addition to the delegation from the Diocese of Corpus Christi, thousands more came from Houston, Midland and other parts of Texas.



“The beauty of the cause is the simple premise that there’s dignity in every human life and that human life begins at conception. We must understand the dignity of every person and be willing to express our beliefs if we want to have a culture of life in our world,” Hutzler said.



The students from Corpus Christi and Kingsville joined others in the march with the chant “we are the pro-life generation”.



In addition to attending the Rally in Austin, students at St. John Paul II also painted and made crosses, which they placed in the school’s quad. Each cross represents 1.1 million lives lost in abortion since the passage of Roe vs. Wade legalized abortion in all 50 states. They also painted pro-life slogans with chalk on the school’s sidewalks.



