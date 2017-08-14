Vasquez participates in program in nation’s capital

Jon-Daved Vasquez a student at Incarnate Word Academy participated in an academic summer youth program for Envision specializing in Defense, Intelligence & Security. The event was held in Washington DC on July 23-28. Vasquez was also chosen to participate in the ceremony for the Tomb of Unknown Soldiers escorting the wreath.Envision is an education organization focusing to assist students of all ages explore their interests, make a difference in their community and in the world with hopes of turning their passions into careers. It offers all grade level students programs in career, technology and leadership. Envision was developed by educators following with Common Core State Standards and other national standards for education.The program, seeks to provide students the opportunity of learning and exchange ideas with business leaders, politicians, lobbyists, journalists, diplomats and academics. Candidates are chosen through a confidential nomination of teachers.