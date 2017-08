Cindy Morin of Corpus Christi has a unique talent, making rosaries for individuals from flowers that they provide from an event, such as a wedding, quinceañera, Communion or funeral. She makes rosaries from any event where flowers are used.



Morin takes the flowers supplied, usually roses, and then by dries them by hand, cuts them and molds them into rosaries. The rosaries are keepsakes and memories for the people who order them.