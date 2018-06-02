Love has no limit

by Sister Lucia D'Cunha, SSA, Contributor

The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Ann was founded in 1834 in the city of Turin, Italy. They are guided by the experience of the spirit of their founders, Carlo Tancredi Falletti, his wife Giulia Colbert and Mother Maria Enrichetta Dominici, S.S.A.

God in His providence and mercy, guided our history and revealed His faithfulness even in times of trial. He inspired Sister Enrichetta Dominici, who, as Superior General, guided the congregation for 33 years. She consolidated and renewed the religious spirit, expanded its works and gave great impetus to the missionary nature of the Institute. She recognized the face of the Son, in the little ones, in the poor, in the unfortunate, stooping down to them with maternal love. She was aflame with the love of Christ, which she desired to spread throughout the world with missionary zeal.

Mother Enrichetta was beatified by Pope Paul VI, on May 7, 1978. With this act the Church confirmed the richness of the gift received from the Spirit and encouraged the Institute to a creative fidelity.

In 1992 Bishop René Gracida invited our sisters to Corpus Christi. We were located in Corpus Christi Academy building in Saratoga. We taught at the Academy and Most Precious Blood School.

The Community is our tender mother–we receive everything from it with gratitude, and promote its good in all circumstances. Saints Joachim and Ann and the Holy Family of Nazareth orient us to build our community on the model of an authentic family. In a spirit of faith, we commit ourselves in times of trial and feel responsible for one another.

Through our specific mission we are called to be “instruments of Divine Providence.” We have impressed in our minds and hearts that we are destined to glorify God through educating the little ones and the poor. With an attitude of mercy we dedicate ourselves to those who live in situations of injustice and help those struck by misfortune, emptiness and sadness, to discover the presence and plan of God in which alone lies their true happiness.

We walk in the footsteps of Christ Incarnate and Crucified, make of our lives a hymn of praise to the Holy and undivided Trinity. Through Mary, we receive the gift of consolation, becoming one with suffering humanity. Like her, a pilgrim in faith, we recognize the action of the Spirit to rejoice at the gift of salvation.

The Eucharist, source and summit of our spiritual life, molds our existence, as consecrated persons. We make every effort to participate in the Eucharistic Sacrifice each day with faith, desire and a sense of wonder. We unite the offering of our life to the immolation of Christ: it is no longer we, who live, but He who lives in us. While fulfilling our service in fidelity we reserve during the day, a suitable time to visit and adore the Blessed Sacrament, to express our love and gratitude to Jesus and to receive strength, consolation and support.

The Word of God is a pure and perennial source of our spiritual life. We listen to it and meditate on it daily to imprint in us the traits of the Incarnate Word. We joyfully share the richness of the Word, finding in it inspiration for ongoing renewal, the principle which unifies the Community and orients apostolic creativity.

Through the Liturgy of the hours, we become the voice of the Church, the Bride that praises God and intercedes for humanity. In allowing ourselves to be molded by the Liturgical Year we relive the mysteries of the life of the Son of God in communion with the whole Church.

We approach the Sacrament of Reconciliation with regular frequency to experience the joy of a new life and become witnesses of His Mercy.

We are 1200 sisters in five Continents, ministering in 11 countries. Italy, Switzerland, India, United States, Brazil, Philippines, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Cameroon, Africa, and England.

To learn more about SSA, visit www.suoredisantanna.org.