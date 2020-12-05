A wise spiritual guide once pondered that when we get to heaven, the Lord will not ask us, “What did you do for me,” but rather “how well did you receive my love?” Christ gives us a new commandment: “Love one another as I have loved you.”
Father Brady Williams is a member of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT). He completed his theological studies at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome in 2003 and was ordained to the priesthood in Corpus Christi in 2004. In 2008 he completed his Licentiate degree in liturgical theology at the Pontifical Atheneum Sant’Anselmo in Rome and was appointed as the Rector of the SOLT House of Studies (2008 – 2012).
Among the many opportunities for priestly ministry, Father Williams was assistant chaplain at the University of Dallas Rome Campus (2006 – 2011) and ministered to the sick and dying as a hospital chaplain at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI (2012). He was assigned as Pastor of Most Holy Trinity Parish and School in Phoenix, AZ in 2012 – 2013. Currently, Father Williams serves as the SOLT General Secretary and as the Novice Servant.
See column in Spanish here.