Lugo felt called to seminary at his first EXPLORE retreat

It was while praying the Liturgy of the Hours at his first Explore Retreat that he fell in love with God and felt led to seminary. The first time he prayed with his brother retreatants – it excited him. Lugo was no stranger to praying, or so he thought. Before the retreat, he would say a quick prayer in the morning and at night. He was a member of his parish youth group and a running back for his high school football team, so he would often lead prayers before a game or event, but Liturgy of the Hours was different.
“I’m a physical guy and an extrovert, so it’s hard for me to be quiet, sit still and spend quality time with the Lord in [meditative] prayer. Liturgy of the Hours was the perfect way for me to do that,” he said. “I could see myself doing this every day.”
Lugo had hopes of getting a college scholarship playing football. He did get the scholarship his senior year, but by then he had already attended his second Explore Retreat.
“It was kind of tough discerning both playing football and discerning the priesthood. I just kind of really opened up and let myself spend time at the retreat – just opening up myself to the call,” Lugo said. “The retreat really helped me discern more what God wanted for me in my life and the more I was open, the more I received from it.”
After the retreat, he began to consider the priesthood seriously. “It was just like a big boost into the way of life I now live at the seminary,” he said. “We pray the same Liturgy of the Hours we prayed during the retreats, and I have incorporated it into my lifestyle now as a seminarian.”
He still plays football, but for the Ravens at St. Joseph Seminary College and has a dietician and workout schedule. “I thought I would be leaving football for good, but somehow God provided the opportunity to bring my talents here.” His team will be playing against the deacons from Notre Dame Seminary College in the fall.
Lugo said the priests, seminarians and lay people on the Explore staff do an amazing job. “I encourage every young man within the high school ages to go to the Explore retreat, just to kind of open themselves up to it. See what God is calling them to do. It may be married life or religious life, priesthood or consecrated life or single. I feel like it’s more a perfect place to discern because it’s quiet.
“You spend time alone in prayer and it’s peaceful. It’s a great way to get away from the distractions of the world, and it’s out in the open,” he said. “There’s so much violence, drugs and bad opportunities out there, but taking the time out to discern what God has in store for you is a good opportunity and a brave step for any young man to take.”
Lugo has just completed his first year in college at St. Joseph Seminary and is enjoying it. “I’m having fun. I’m prayerful. Just finishing up the year pretty strong,” he said. He continues to grow in love and faith in Jesus Christi through his classes, communal prayer, and the fraternal life of the seminary – a fulfillment of the very retreat that sparked that love so many years ago.
The next Explore retreat is July 22-26. Registration Deadline is July 8. For more information, contact the Office of Vocations at (361) 882-6191 or go to ccpriest.org/exploreweek.