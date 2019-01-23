Countless people in our country have been blessed by the many gifts of Catholic schools. It is with this recognition in mind that NCEA and FACTS Management presents Many, Gifts, One Nation: A Day of Giving to Catholic Schools.
Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi will be participating on this Day of Giving. Each of the 17 Catholic schools in the diocese will have their own landing page that from Jan. 29-30 individuals can give to their local Catholic school by logging on to the landing page(s) of their choice. To give go to https://diocesecc.org/manygiftsonenation/