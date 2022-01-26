Many Gifts, One Nation begins Feb. 1

Many Gifts, One Nation is a day of giving for Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. One day a year, for 24 hours, our participating schools will have a dedicated site open for monetary gifts from anyone wanting to give back to their Catholic school of choice.
These gifts will help our schools reach a specific goal for their campus. Some examples of campus goals are purchasing additional technology devices, updating playground facilities, purchasing more safety equipment, and purchasing additional S.T.R.E.A.M. supplies.
In the past, our campuses have been blessed with support from alumni, parishioners, grandparents, school families, and sometimes even a person who is non-related and believes in Catholic school education. We are thankful for each gift, and it shows our love and support for our Catholic schools.
It is with these gifts from our wonderful community that the Day of Giving has been successful in the past and will hopefully be another success this year for our SHINING Catholic schools on Feb. 1 starting at 11 a.m.
“These special gifts enable our Catholic schools to continue offering an integral education, where Jesus is present, and where the love for wisdom and truth are fostered. Through a rigorous curriculum, students learn through the integration of faith, culture and life the importance of service and becoming missionary disciples,” said Dr. Rosemary Henry, superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. “They are prepared to take their place in leadership roles in their schools, families, parishes, regions, state and county. Let Them Shine!”
Catholic Schools participating in
Many Gifts, One Nation:Day of Giving are: