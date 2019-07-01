Mons. Marcos Martínez se retira

Parishioners come to him anytime. According to Msgr. Martinez, he doesn’t usually have a schedule. “I gave one parishioner a blessing because she couldn’t sleep. For me, it was five minutes of my time and for her – it was happiness,” he said with a smile.
He was born and raised in Almonacid De La Cuba in Zaragoza, Spain. Following his ordination in Madrid on June 21, 1959, he served at St. Maria Parish in Alcaniz, Spain for a year, then served as a missionary in Brazil from 1960-1968. In 1968, he went to Paris, France to study at the Institut Catholique de Paris. Then in 1969, he came to the U.S. to work for the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Bishop Drury assigned him to Our Lady of Guadalupe, Sinton from 1969-1974, Our Lady of the Rosary from 1974-1990, then St. Anthony, Robstown from 1979-1990, then St. John Newman, in Laredo from 1990-1993 and finally, Our Lady of Pilar from 1993-2019.
He fondly remembers his mission work in Brazil. Traveling over rough roads in a jeep, he attended to the spiritual needs of 20 missions. When he was called for a special mission, the people and the government provided him with a small airplane. He was named an Honorary Citizen of Brazil. He saw to the needs of the community and encouraged them to help themselves. For a tabernacle, they used the branches of trees. He changed the lives of those he touched, and they changed him. “I came to serve,” he said. “We have to be very humble, like Jesus.”
According to Msgr. Martinez, priests must also appear very humble before the youth, so he usually doesn’t share from the pulpit. He says that his style is usually to share and walk in front of people. He tells them to be nice to one another. He often says, “when you feel down, close your eyes and say, ‘I need your help,’ and he will come. I believe what Jesus said, ‘Forgive all the time; Jesus didn’t come to condemn, he came to save.’”
Msgr. Martinez is ready to retire. Physically he says he is strong, but his memory is not as before. He plays the Sudoku challenge in the paper every day to keep his mind sharp. In retirement, he will continue to serve. He will probably continue to ride his bicycle and work outside when he can, but most importantly, he will visit with people.
“Sometimes, when people are in trouble, I share a blessing to people in the house.” He has been known to sing songs to the sick, make a delicious meal of paella, and dance to mariachi music. Being a priest is “not work, it’s a pleasure!” he said. “In all my 60 years, I was never unhappy, and no one told me to become a priest.” He just knew. He tells young men discerning, “God created us to serve one another, whether you’re a plumber, carpenter or a priest.”
All three priests have shown remarkable character and love for their Church. Msgr. Howell’s busy schedule came with a joyous attitude, singing and smiling as he walks into every room; Msgr. White’s determination as he continually struggles with chronic pain, never losing hope or his devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe; and Msgr. Martinez, a man whose evident love of people makes him accessible any time, day or night.
They have been steadfast friends, brothers, and fathers in the lives of their parishioners, sharing in the joys and sorrows of many individuals and families, planting seeds of faith for over half a century.
They are ready to let go of some of the administrative responsibilities of being a parish priest, and their lives will slow down, but due to the needs of the Church, they will continue to be busy priests in the diocese, willing to help wherever the need.
Desafortunadamente, el católico del sur de Texas no pudo obtener fotos de la misa de jubilación y la celebración en Nuestra Señora del Pilar, pero Msgr. Marcos Martínez ha compartido amablemente muchas fotos tomadas durante su vida.