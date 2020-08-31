Marriage is a journey of faith, a witness to others of God’s love

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church in paragraphs 1601-1602, God established marriage as a covenant between a man and a woman, a partnership, “ordered toward the good of the spouses and the procreation and education of children. This covenant has been raised by Christ the Lord to the dignity of a sacrament.” As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are all called to witness to the love of Christ – it is the same in a marriage.
The New Evangelization, first called forth by St. Pope John Paul II, encourages all Catholics to share the Gospel, again. To deepen their faith and share it. Marriage and family have been marginalized over the last several decades, and we need more couples to be witnesses to the sacrament of marriage. Sharing the Gospel through married life gives witness to the sacraments and is a way to participate in the New Evangelization.
One local couple, Jason and Hester Rodriguez, tell the South Texas Catholic about their marriage journey of faith and how their marriage has grown and matured, especially as they grew to live out their marriage as a witness to others of the love of God.
Julie: Can you each tell me a little about your upbringing?
Jason: I was the oldest of four children. I have an all too familiar story as a cradle Catholic. I can recall going to CCD and Mass to receive first Communion. After that, I remember attending church on Christmas and Easter. Although going to church may not have been a priority at that time, I always knew I was loved by my parents, and my parents loved God. As an adult, my parents have led us all back to the faith, and I am grateful for their example.
Hester: I was second to the oldest of eight children. When we were growing up, we were often asked if we were Catholic. At the time, I didn’t understand what that meant. My parents raised us with values associated with the New Age movement back in the 70s. Neither Church nor religion was a part of my upbringing. We were taught how to work hard, be independent and responsible, and take care of one another. Holistic living was the foundational norm in our home. My Aunt, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother taught me the Lord’s prayer and would talk to me about the bible. They planted little seeds of faith in me, and I can remember from an early age praying to God.
Julie: How did you meet?
Jason: Hester and I were high school sweethearts. I was an upperclassman in high school, and Hester was an incoming sophomore. I was told she had a crush on me, but I really didn’t know her. We were both involved in band and played the trumpet. I met her before school started during summer practice. I was smitten instantly; she was spunky, and when she smiled, she lit up. I asked her out on our first date to the movies, and the rest is history.
Hester: Jason and I met in high school; we both played the trumpet in band. I fell in love with his soft brown eyes and his warm, inviting smile. After our first date, I came home and wrote in my journal that this was the man I was to marry one day. We were married a year after high school. We were young and very naive. We chose a hard path, but after 30 years of marriage, I wouldn’t change anything good or bad that we have been through. Each day has taught us how to love each other and those around us more fully.
Julie: What did you do to prepare for marriage? Were you married in the Catholic church or another faith tradition?
Hester: We were not married in the church when we married in 1990. In 2000, after ten years of marriage and four children, Jason and I both attended a retreat here in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. The retreat made a huge impact on our lives. A year later, I was baptized in the church. I received all of my sacraments, and our marriage was con validated. During this time, our faith grew, and we began a relationship with God that continues to this day.
Julie: What is the most challenging aspect of marriage?
Jason: The most challenging aspect of marriage for us has been working as a team. It is being on the same page with the same values and goals in life, working together with God to raise our family and staying connected. Marriage is hard, and if anyone ever tells you differently, they’re not telling the truth or are only engaged on the surface. Joining two hearts and minds that come from different backgrounds takes a lot of prayer, sacrifice and perseverance.
Hester: ... even more so when you marry young. We have had to learn how to heal, together and individually, to more deeply unite our hearts with one another and God. We are always seeking to learn and grow so we can love God and each other better; that journey never ends. Daily praying together and receiving the sacraments together has helped us grow closer in the past few years and have strengthened our marriage.
Julie: What is the most rewarding aspect of marriage?
Jason and Hester: The most rewarding aspect of marriage is having a lifelong spouse to share your life with. We get to participate in a union that reflects Christ’s love for his bride, the Church. That’s a big deal and can be very rewarding! As we’ve grown stronger in our relationship with God, we have grown closer to each other. We have experienced greater depths of vulnerability with each other as our hearts have become more known. Teamwork is a big thing for us being that we work together too. When we have problems and can talk through them to understand the heart of what’s going on, not just what appears on the surface, we are a couple living in a union. Marriage is a path to holiness, and we encourage each other on the journey. We make a good team; we complement one another and that is good. And then there is the blessings watching our family grow – seeing our four children in their twenties getting married and having children of their own. That truly is a gift and a blessing that keeps on filling our hearts.
Julie: Today, being a witness of love in marriage is especially important. Have you mentored or talked to young people about this sacrament (either in your parish or in your family)?
Jason and Hester: One of the most beautiful ways we were witnesses to marriage was being in a dinner group with other couples. At the time, they were more seasoned in their lives than we were. They didn’t do anything specific other than just share their experiences with us. They witnessed God’s love for us and showed us the beauty of a sacramental marriage. I think Jason and I, in our own way, do the same thing. Hopefully, our life together witnesses the priority God is to both of us. The importance of marriage and commitment.
Family dinners are a priority in our family. We invite our children over once a week to share a meal. We pray together and connect and share our lives. It’s beautiful to see our children laugh and engage with one another as adults. And Jason and I get to sit back and play with the grandkids and just be present to it all.
Julie: What are two pointers that you would give young couples or those who are thinking of marriage?
Jason and Hester: Learn to pray together daily and never stop seeking God within your lives individually and then collectively as a couple and as a family. Be real and authentic; don’t give up when things get hard, because they do. Draw closer to God; pray harder. Evaluate your own expectations about marriage, what do I have to give versus what am I getting. Become more aware of the lens in which you view your spouse. Find like-minded couples to stay connected to. Don’t be afraid to seek counseling when needed. Last but not least, marriage is beautiful when it’s lived selflessly. It requires tremendous vulnerability and courage, but the gift of marriage as a sacrament brings forth so much life and joy!