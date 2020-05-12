Mary, a mother to all

Catholics, through tradition, around the world, have dedicated the month of May to the Blessed Virgin Mary. This singular devotion awakens hearts to Mary as the first disciple, the first to love the precious savior, and the first to lead people to Jesus.
Mary is the perfect model for all to imitate in order to follow Christ faithfully. St. John Paul II, when speaking as pope in Washington, D.C. said, “‘From Mary, we learn to surrender to God’s will in things. From Mary, we learn to trust even when all hope seems gone. From Mary, we learn to love Christ, her Son and the Son of God … Learn from her to be always faithful, to trust that God’s Word to you will be fulfilled, and that nothing is impossible with God.’”
When Jesus gave her to the world at the foot of the cross and asked John to take her as his mother, she became humanity’s mother, ‘mother to all.’
At the heart of most saints is a devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. St. Bonaventure says of St. Francis of Assisi, “He loved with an unspeakable affection the mother of the Lord Jesus Christ, forasmuch as that She had made the Lord of glory our Brother, and that through Her we have obtained mercy” (Leg. Mai. IX,3). For who can make the Lord our brother, if she not also be our mother?
The faithful can show particular devotion to the Blessed Mother by singing Marian songs, praying Marian prayers, and reciting the rosary. Participate in a May Crowning, an event that signifies Mary’s queenship as the mother of Christ the King, by placing a crown of blossoms on the head of her statue.
This May find a special time to devote in prayer to Our Lady, to thank her for her willingness to say “yes” to God.