At the end of January or the beginning of February roses are for sale at HEB stores. Even if the skies remain overcast for the next several weeks and the wind that is so typical of Corpus Christi still blows strong, these roses still announce coming of spring and with it—gardening.
The rose has long been a symbol for Mary, the mother of Jesus. However, this flower is not the only one that honors her. In fact, an entire garden can be created with the various flowers that recall the life of our Blessed Mother. Many people know about Mary’s Garden, yet too few know its history and perhaps even fewer the symbolism associated with the different flowers that can be planted. (Depending, of course, on the types of soil and the areas of the country where these flowers can be grown.)
One source I that consulted, reported the first reference of a Mary’s garden dates to seventh century France and it can be found in the life of St. Fiacre, the Irish patron of gardening. The garden was a part of his oratory in a hospice he built for the poor and the sick. Countless monasteries and convents that doted the map of Medieval Europe had their own Mary’s gardens and they were planted for practical as well as spiritual reasons. Not only were flowers and beautiful plants grown but also herbs which could be used for cooking and healing. This source also mentioned that in 1373 the first record was made for a flower named for Mary, that is ‘seint mary gouldes’ or what we now know as the marigold.
The first American public garden opened in 1932. Frances Crane Lillie’s fond memories of her stay in England led her to create a Mary’s garden at St. Joseph Church in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. This garden would later inspire Edward A. Ge. McTague and John S. Stokes, Jr. in 1951 to found “Mary’s Gardens” in Philadelphia. As part of the project, seeds and plant information were available for visitors to create their own Mary’s garden.
For the garden itself, even an indoor pot can be utilized if an outdoor plot is not available. Spiritual activities such as attending Mass, praying the rosary, and alms giving are encouraged before and during cultivation. These practices are then continued as one maintains and harvests the herbs and flowers. Cut flowers are then a prized gift for a sick friend or a surprise for a neighbor when also given with the gift of prayer. Perhaps some prayer time could also focus on Jesus’ parable of the sower. Maintaining Mary’s garden might shed new light on that gospel passage.
Now a list of plants named after Mary:
Fragrant herbs and flowers reflect Mary’s spiritual sweetness, soothing and healing herbs reflect her heavenly mercy, while bitter and sour herbs mirror her bitter sorrows.
Roses are associated with Mary, the Mystical Rose of Heaven
Lemon balm is called Sweet Mary and thyme is the Virgin’s Humility
Rue is the Herb of Grace while meadow rue, with its little blue flowers, is called Our Lady’s Rue, because of the association of the color with sorrow and mourning
Deep purple blue blossoms and the sword-pointed leaves of blue flag iris gave the plant the name Mary’s Sword of Sorrow
Dandelion and sorrel are known as Mary’s Bitter Sorrow
Rose and lily, sacred symbols of Venus, became Mary’s flowers
Capillus Veneris became maidenhair fern or Our Lady’s Hair
Frauen-schuhli became Our Lady’s Shoes; Fraua-menteli became Our Lady’s Mantle
Bugloss: Our Lady’s Flannel
Sweet William: Our Lady’s Cushion
Cuckoo flower: Our Lady’s Smock
Honeysuckle and lamb’s ear: Our Lady’s Fingers
Morning glory symbolizes her garments
Sea pink or thrift symbolizes her household articles
Sweet violet symbolizes her qualities
Lily of the valley symbolizes aspects of her life
Italian aster: Our Lady’s Birthday Flower
Monks and poets compared Mary to lilies, roses, violets and many other flowers.
Saint Bede wrote that the translucent whiteness of the petals of the white lily symbolized the purity of Mary’s body and the gold of its anthers the glory of her soul as she was assumed into Heaven.
So, if you are still looking for a New Year’s resolution, perhaps planting a garden for Mary could be it. It is something you could enjoy throughout the year as well as helping the bees and the butterflies.
Source for list: “Mary Garden: The Basilica of Saint Mary” online.