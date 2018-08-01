Mass and marker honors Schoenstatt Founder

by Liz Riggle, Correspondent

Bishop Michael Mulvey and Father Gerold Langsch, of the Schoenstatt Movement, concelebrated Mass commemorating the 70th anniversary of Father Joseph Kentenich’s first visit to the Diocese of Corpus Christi on July 7 at Corpus Christi Cathedral.

Father Kentenich founded the Schoenstatt Movement in 1914 in Schoenstatt, Germany. The Schoenstatt Movement is devoted to Mary and its guiding principle is to form the Christian personality with a strength of character and deep spiritual life. It also focuses on creating a strong Christian community as a support model for society.

In 1948, Father Kentenich, a survivor the Dachau Concentration Camp, was invited to the Diocese of Corpus Christi by Bishop Emmanuel Ledvina to plant seeds of growth for the Schoenstatt Movement. In the 70 years since his first visit, the Schoenstatt Movement has grown to include the Confidentia Shrine in Lamar and Schoenstatt Center in Corpus Christi.

In his homily, Bishop Mulvey said the Schoenstatt Movement brings charity and Jesus into our daily lives. This movement helped to bring the “Church into the modern age,” he said. “Father Kentenich’s mission encourages us to go where we are needed.

“We need to touch the people who are hurting. We need to reach out to the periphery of society. We are not to judge or condemn, but to love. They need our love.”

Bishop Mulvey closed his homily to the faithful with these thoughts, “We must not grow angry. We must reach out in love to others. We need to be the antidote of the poisons of society.”

Following the conclusion of the Mass, the laity, the Schoenstatt Sisters and Father Langsch proceeded to the former Benedictine Abbey, located on the grounds of Our Lady of Corpus Christi, to unveil a memorial marker honoring Father Kentenich’s visit.

Father Gerold Langsch was blessed to have studied with Father Kentenich the last three years of his life before his death in 1968. Ordained in 1972 in Germany, Father Langsch has lived in the United States since 1973. He is currently serving at St. Paul Parish in Austin.

Father Langsch described the Schoenstatt Movement as building faith within the spiritual community. “The family reflects the Holy Family. The family is the building blocks to God,” he said. “The family is the foundation and the crown” of the Schoenstatt Movement.”



