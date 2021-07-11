Mayor delivers the City Proclamation

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, who is also a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, presents Bishop Michael Mulvey with the city proclamation for the feast day. Bishop Mulvey accepts the proclamation and thanked Mayor Guajardo for her presence and for personally delivering the City’s Proclamation: naming June 3, 2021, as “Feast of Corpus Christi Day.”
The Proclamation reads:
“Today, on behalf of the city of Corpus Christi, I’m very proud to be here before you in the Catholic Church to read a proclamation for the event and for what today stands for,” Mayor Guajardo said. Reading the city proclamation she said,
“Whereas, the Roman Catholic Church and the Diocese of Corpus Christi celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi held annually every June to honor the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ in the Blessed Sacrament; and
“Whereas, in 1519, the explorer Alonzo Alvarez de Pineda discovered a lush semi-tropical bay on what is now the southern coast of Texas. This lush semi-tropical bay was discovered on the Roman Catholic feast day of Corpus Christi; and
“Whereas, this area, as well as the Diocese of Corpus Christi, was named for the Feast of Corpus Christi.
“Now, therefore, pursuant to the powers vested in me as Mayor of the city of Corpus Christi, I do hereby proclaim, June 3, 2021, Feast of Corpus Christi Day in Corpus Christi, Texas, and I encourage all citizens to join me in celebrating the naming of our city and the great celebration of the Roman Catholic Church.