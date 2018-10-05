Meet Jesse De Leon, new morning personality at KLUX 89.5 HD

KLUX 89.5HD recently hired a new on-air morning personality Jesse De Leon who feels right at home behind the microphone. The Harlingen native and University of Texas graduate first got on the air in 1989 at KRIX-FM and KRGE-FM in McAllen before making the move to Corpus Christi where he was on the air at KMXR-FM from 1992 until 2011.



He has also written a weekly music column for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and worked in the production department at KIII-TV. During his hiatus from the airwaves, Jesse earned his master’s degree in Communication from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and went on to teach speech at Del Mar College and serve as public information officer for the City of Corpus Christi.

Happily, it has all come full circle, as his position as morning host and development director allows him to utilize everything he has learned to not only give back to his community, but to also honor God. Jesse and his fiancée Leticia Mondragon are parishioners and lectors at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

De Leon says that working for KLUX and Marty Wind has been rewarding on many levels. “I spent a lot of years in radio. I love being on the radio and interacting with listeners and I love being a part of the community as well. It’s an honor and a blessing to offer my talents for the Lord.”