Meet Kevin Branson, new executive director of Catholic Charities

by South Texas Catholic

Prayer, discernment, service and being open to doing God’s will are what led Kevin Branson, new executive director of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. and Mother Teresa Day Shelter to Corpus Christi.



For the past two months, he has hit the ground running. From early June, when he learned he was to be hired to July 23, his first day at Catholic Charities, he, his wife Jennifer and dog George moved from West Michigan to the sweltering heat of south Texas; he’s had press releases, interviews, and a “Meet and Greet.” He is also charged with the oversight of twelve departments and more than a million dollars received through Catholic Charities USA.*

He is on fire for the Mother Teresa Day Shelter, which he said, “is like a triage for people who are experiencing homelessness.” Branson believes that as followers of Christ we are to help the least among us.

He doesn’t judge why people are homeless. Branson believes there are probably a variety of factors that contribute to homelessness. “It’s not a one size fits all answer. It could be the result of mental illness, drug and alcohol addiction or a trauma situation. Our focus now will be that they are here,” he said. “If we claim to be followers of Christ we must take care of the least among us. We have to help everyone–because we are Catholic."

Branson is no slouch either. He speaks fluent Spanish and has served the Church in various capacities including as the Director of Ministry Personnel, Director of the Executive Office, Counsel to the Administrator/Bishop and Vice-Chancellor for the Diocese of Marquette in Michigan as well as the Human Resources Director for the Diocese of Venice in Florida.

He also served as the co-founder/President/CEO of a Catholic non-profit corporation focused on evangelization, as a Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) instructor and as the Vice President of the Board of Directors for a pro-life pregnancy resource center.

His professional background includes service as a U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Officer, as well as working as a practicing attorney. During his time as a Surface Warfare Officer, he served primarily on amphibious warfare ships in deck and operations positions, in addition to leading a training school and serving as a Summary Court Martial Officer and a non-lawyer Command Legal Officer as part of his collateral duties.

Later as a practicing attorney, he owned and operated a solo law office where his practice areas included criminal defense, abuse and neglect, juvenile law and general civil.

Branson has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a dual minor in Spanish for Business and Military Science from Eastern Michigan University as well as a Juris Doctor degree from Regent University School of Law. He is licensed to practice law in the state of Michigan.

Kevin and his wife Jennifer are both Michigan natives and are truly honored to now be Corpus Christians. In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys knitting, reading, and cooking, while Kevin enjoys running, golfing and watching the Detroit Lions.

“We are very excited that Kevin answered the call to serve the people of South Texas through the important works of Catholic Charities,” Sammie Grunwald President of the Board said. “Everyone looks forward to working with him and expanding our reach through his visionary leadership.”

Catholic Charities is a multi-program, private, nonprofit social service agency serving the counties of Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio. The agency’s programs provide services to persons of diverse racial and ethnic characteristics, experiences, occupations and income. Programs focus on assisting with and preventing homelessness and hunger as well as providing services relating to immigration, fair housing, family outreach, and the disabled.



* Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. (CCCC) was awarded a long-term disaster recovery grant of $1,020,000 by Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) from funds received through the second collection offered by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). CCCC is a member of CCUSA, the official domestic disaster relief and response organization of the Catholic Church. The funds will be used to meet the local community’s ongoing recovery needs following Hurricane Harvey, including items such as family and individual counseling, spiritual care, supplies for home repair and educational workshops related to self-sufficiency areas like home buying, credit restoration, financial literacy, improving job skills, etc.

Assistance is given on a case-by-case basis. One needs to apply and work with the grant’s full-time case manager to determine eligibility and need. To do this call (361) 884-0651 and ask for the Humanitarian Assistance office to make an appointment with the case manager. Clients are only seen by appointment.