Memorial service and funeral Mass for Warren Phipps, Nov. 5 and 6

Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Warren E. Phipps, Jr. passed away on Oct. 25.
The community, and friends are invited to join the family and remember Phipps at a rosary service with viewing Friday, Nov. 5 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral starting at 6 p.m.
A local funeral Mass will be on Saturday, Nov. 6 with a second viewing at 11 a.m. prior to the noon Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral. For those unable to attend, view the livestream of the funeral Mass on the Diocese and Cathedral Facebook pages.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. and/or Mother Teresa Shelter, Inc. with tribute information stating: "In Memory of Warren E. Phipps, Jr".
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. serves the 12 counties of the Diocese of Corpus Christi with the following: Catholic Charities-Flour Bluff; Emergency Aid Program; Financial Literacy; Prescription Assistance Program; Disaster Response Services; Parents as Teachers Program; Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program; Representative Payee Program; Counseling Department; Immigration Department; Mother Teresa Shelter; and Mother Teresa Transitional Housing for Men.