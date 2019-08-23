Men awarded Knights of the Year

Larry Dziuk, Esvardo (Sonny) Diaz and Pete Valdez have each been awarded Knight of the Year for their unwavering commitment to the Knights of Columbus.
All three Knights are members of the Knights of Columbus Council #1653 from St. Joseph Parish in Beeville.
According to Grand Knight Lawrence (Lorenzo) V. Garcia these men have a strong belief and acceptance of the organization's goals and have exerted considerable effort on behalf of the council.
"They were selected because of their willingness to take on any charitable task that was asked of them. Larry is the owner of a car dealership and he donated a classic Jaguar for the council to raffle and keep all proceeds. Sonny was my "Project Leader" for this raffle and by doing so, allowed me to focus on other council duties. Pete is my "go-to" guy when I need help on very short notice," Garcia said.