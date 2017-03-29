Sixty-eight men, including three priests, were received into the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree at an exemplification ceremony held at St. Patrick’s Church in Corpus Christi on March 25. The men, who came from as far as Eagle Pass and Brownsville, are part of the 4th District of Texas, which encompasses the dioceses of Corpus Christi, Laredo and Brownsville.



The exemplification was held in honor of the opening of a new assembly in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, which will be known as the Father James Flanagan Assembly 3699. It will be based at St Patrick’s. Father Flanagan was the founder of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity.



Among the local priests exemplifying were Msgr. Roger Smith, pastor of St. Patrick Church, and Father "Al" Abainza Zaldy, SOLT and Father Michael Slovak, SOLT, both from Father Flanagan’s order.



Bishop Michael Mulvey of Corpus Christi was the honored guest at the banquet, which was also attended by past Worthy Master Joe Verastegui of Robstown. The master of ceremonies was present Master Daniel Norman of McAllen.



The Fourth Degree ritual added patriotism to the three original principles of the Knights, which are charity, unity and fraternity. Any Third Degree member in good standing is eligible for membership in the Fourth Degree.



The primary purpose of the Fourth Degree is to foster the spirit of patriotism by promoting responsible citizenship and a love of and loyalty to the Knights' respective countries through active membership in local Fourth Degree assemblies.



The Fourth Degree is frequently regarded as an honorary title with its regalia of tuxedos, capes, chapeaux and swords, but is actually dedicated to service to Church and country. The goals of the Fourth Degree may be summarized as the promotion of the ideals of Catholicism and patriotism side-by-side.



Those exemplified into the Fourth Degree include Joseph Alexander, Albeso A. Arguijo, Derrek R. Bockholt, Adrian Bustinza III, Jesus B. Cantu, John R. Cantu, Billy R. Cary, Henry Casillas, Arnold Castillo, Edelmiro Cavazos, Gerald Thomas Close, Alfred Coronado, Juan Jose Esquivel, Mario A. Estrada, Justin D. Franco, Gustavo Galvan, Rafael Garcia, Dr. Robert Garcia, Arnulfo Gonzales, Placido Guerra, Luis M. Gutierrez, Eduardo Guzman, Arnaldo Hernandez, Jose Hernandez, Jr., Luis C. Hernandez, Roy Hernandez Jr., Daniel King, Jose I. Mata, Dennis D. McCracken, Rene Medrano, Arthur L. Mireles, Arthur Mireles II, Edward Mireles, Ricardo Mireles, Benjamin Mumme and David C. Munoz,.



Also Ramiro H. Ochoa, John Palmer, Cesario Perez, Gilbert Perez, Francisco Recio, Rodrigo Reyes, Reynaldo Rodriguez, Robert Nicholas S. Ruano, Joseph Ruggeri, Alfredo Ruiz, Juan J. Ruiz, Jose E. Salinas, Rafael Sandoval, Enrique Santos, Mario A. Solis, Isaac Villalon Sulemana, Rolando Sifuentes, Father Slovak, Msgr. Smith, Daniel Solis, Richard Titler, David Torres, Domingo Jesus Torres, William A. Ueeck, George R. Vela, Reginald Veilleux, Guillermo A. Velez, Raul Villalpando, Juan J. Villarreal, Ruben Villarreal, Father Zaldy, Daniel E. Zamora and Reynaldo Zuniga.



Photos by Ervey Martinez