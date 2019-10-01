Men's ACTS retreat at Our Lady of Mount Carmel was a big success

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Portland held a men’s ACTS retreat on Sept.19-22. The pastor, Father Piotr Koziel served as a spiritual director and was assisted by Deacon Robert Rosales.
A.C.T.S. is a Catholic retreat movement presented by parishioners with the guidance of religious leaders. The goal of each retreat is to facilitate a deepening of our relationship with Jesus Christ, to renew us spiritually, to give new meaning to our prayer life, and to build lasting friendships with members of our parish communities.
Rai Morales directed the retreat and was assisted by co-directors PJ Cortez and Ramiro Mota.
Retreat participants included: Mario, Aguilar, Mike Benavides, Raymundo Castillo, Alfredo Cristobal, T.J. Galvan, Johnny Garcia, Jacob Huffman, Kenneth Iyescas, Ben Lopez, Rudy Lopez, Robert "Chief" LopezRay Magana, Daniel Martinez, Warren Monyelle, Aaron Moore, Rafael Morales, Adrian Moreno, Randy Ortiz, Mark Pustejovsky, Ryan Reyna, Sean Roberts, Robert Rodriguez, Aaron Romero, Michael Rowland, Wesley Schmidt, David Vasquez and Dan Williot.
Team members included: Gil Alvarez, Esteban Chapa, Roland Chavez, Sam Cortez, Brian DeVos, Rene Dominguez, Marcus Flores, Mando Gomez, Richard Gonzalez, Aldo Luna, Eddie Maldonado, Mason Matern, Richard Moreno Jr., Kyle Nohavitza, Ramiro Peña, Rene Peña, Ben Polasek, Ervin Polasek, Greg Quam, Wes Ring, Humberto Rivera, Ramiro Reyna, Brian Roberts, Eddie Rojas, Rene Sanchez, Ernesto Treviño, Roel Treviño and Dustin Winckler.
Many thanks to the many selfless volunteers that made the men’s ACTS retreat a successful one.