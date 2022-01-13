Men’s conference opens registration

SAN ANTONIO – The Catholic Men’s Conference organized by Pilgrim Center of Hope is now registering for its annual event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 virtually and in-person at St. Matthew Athletic Center.
Conference founder Deacon Tom Fox began the event in 2004 to help men understand their dignity, under the Scriptural theme of Mark 10:51, “[Jesus,] Master, I want to see.”
“God does not call us to do things we cannot do, but he does call us to do things we can only do with divine help and the help of each other,” Fox says, citing the importance of men identifying friends who can provide them with healthy support in their spiritual growth.
The conference’s characteristic promotion of healing will continue this year. Keynote presenters include John Sablan, a self-identified “survivor of all forms of abuse,” and Mark Houck, a former All-American collegiate athlete and high school coach who has mentored thousands of men. San Antonio auxiliary bishop Most Rev. Gary Janak, who is a licensed professional counselor supervisor, will also be a keynote speaker. Other speakers include Deacon Fox as well as previous Bexar County Judge Victor Negron.
Opportunities to receive the sacrament of reconciliation will also be available for in-person attendees.
All men interested in participating are encouraged to contact Pilgrim Center of Hope for details and registration:
CMCSanAntonio.com or (210) 521-3377.
About Pilgrim Center of Hope
Pilgrim Center of Hope (PCH), a Catholic ministry based in San Antonio guides people to live daily in hope; through encounters with Christ in pilgrimages, events, and media outreach.
Inspired by a personal calling in the Holy Land and a profound re-awakening of their faith, Deacon Tom and Mary Jane Fox founded PCH in 1993 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Through its unique three-fold ministry, Pilgrim Center of Hope has led thousands of individuals and families around the world to live in hope.