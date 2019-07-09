Men's Wearhouse and Catholic Charities launch 12th Annual Suit Drive

“It is a privilege to work with Men’s Wearhouse again to empower unemployed men and women to regain employment,” said Amanda Lazo, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi. “Our mission is to provide tools and assistance to help our clients get back on their feet, and donations from the Men’s Wearhouse Suit Drive help them suit up and enter a job interview with the mindset to secure the job.”
Starting July 1, residents of Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend can donate their gently-used professional clothing, including men’s and women’s suits, ties, jackets, shirts, pants, belts and shoes at the Men’s Wearhouse, 5425 S. Padre Island Dr., in Moore Plaza, Corpus Christi. As a thank you, donors will receive 50% off their next purchase of regular priced retail items (excluding shoes, clearance, custom and Exceptional Value items).
"We're proud of the role our teams and stores play to lead this important national initiative," said Carrie Ask, President of Men's Wearhouse. “As we enter our twelfth year, we are thrilled to partner again with Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi to collect more donations than ever before and help men and women fulfill their goals.”
#ThrowbackAndDonate To help drive awareness of the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive, @menswearhouse is encouraging followers to spread the word by using #ThrowbackAndDonate
Throwback photos are a lot like your closet. They're full of clothes you don't wear anymore. The Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive is the perfect occasion to share those photos and donate that professional clothing for a good cause.
How it Works: Add #ThrowbackAndDonate to a throwback post, then donate the clothes at a Men's Wearhouse store. You'll get 50% off your next purchase and give someone the confidence to get their career back on track. Good on you.
For more information, visit www.catholiccharities-cc.org or the Suit Drive website at mwsuitdrive.com.
About Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc.
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that helps people in 12 Coastal Bend counties with programs such as Emergency Aid, Counseling, HUD Approved Housing Counseling, Family Self-Sufficiency Program, Immigration Services, Representative Payee Program, Parents as Teachers Program, Rural Outreach Program, Disaster Response Services, and Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program.
For additional information on Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc., please visit www.catholiccharities-cc.org
About Men’s Wearhouse
Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of men's apparel and rental product in the U.S. with over 700 stores, including Men’s Wearhouse and Tux, nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of suits, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, footwear and accessories in non-exclusive and exclusive merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, among others. Tuxedo and suit rentals are available at both Men’s Wearhouse and Tux stores, which also offer a limited selection of retail merchandise, and Men’s Wearhouse stores nationwide.
For additional information on Men's Wearhouse, please visit menswearhouse.com.
