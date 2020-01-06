Message from the bishop

I promised you last month a more detailed letter describing the vision for the renewal of ourselves as well as the renewal of our diocese. I am happy to announce that that letter has been sent to your pastors, and they will be studying it to provide each parish direction over the coming year. This letter will also be available to you via the diocesan website at diocesecc.org/EC2022 and on a thumb drive to be made available later in January. I invite all of you individually and as organizations and ministries to meditate on the document to ensure that by the time of our great Eucharistic Congress in 2022, our vision of renewal will have begun to take place throughout our entire Diocese.
My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,
I am excited that this endeavor, together as the body of Christ, will bring us spiritual renewal as missionary disciples. I hope that the words you find in this letter will challenge us to a sincere and transforming encounter with Jesus in the sacrament of his body and blood and in the community of the Church that is his body.
As we celebrate Epiphany, let us turn our hearts to rediscovering Jesus and the great gift that he is to us all! I encourage you once again to spend time with the daily scripture readings, which will help to renew our commitment to becoming united with and in Christ. May Mary, mother of the Church, the Church’s perfect model, and the first missionary disciple show us the way to renew our faith and enflame our hearts with love for her son.