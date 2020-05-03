Message from the Bishop

Dear Friends,
The last two months have been very difficult, to say the least. For some of you, your livelihoods have been shaken, and your faith tested. The impact of the Coronavirus has spread terror across the world, bringing illness and death.
In the midst of this pandemic, however, the Paschal Mystery recently celebrated at Easter assures us that neither anguish nor death will have the last word. “Who can separate us from the Love of God…” (Rom 8:35-39).
You and I are Easter people, people of hope and joy. Even amidst struggles, we can discover peace in the risen Lord. Amid our concerns over health, jobs and the future, we can be people of hope. This is our witness of faith to those around us. When this pandemic is defeated, we will rejoice!
There are signs of resurrection and life all around us. Throughout our communities in South Texas, friends and neighbors have stepped forward to help. They are an “angelic” presence in the gloom of uncertainty, fear and anxiety. Doctors and nurses, hospital personnel and volunteers on all fronts, men and women in law enforcement, fire departments and first responders are going beyond their normal commitment of service. Many in our communities are keeping us going with extra effort in “essential services” – grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and eating establishments. school principals, teachers, moms and dads are finding new and challenging methods to educate the youth. These neighbors have found new ways to serve their families and the community. Thank you.
The deepest pain for so many of you, however, is remaining in place – not being able to gather for Sunday Mass and receive the Eucharist. The Eucharist is the sacrament of life; the Eucharist is the sacrament of resurrection.
“Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise them up on the last day” (Jn 6:54). Although we do not know when – our parish churches will open again, and we will be invited, by God’s grace to approach the altar of the Lord. In the meantime, I invite you to recognize that we are being asked to “live” the Lord’s Paschal mystery, his death and resurrection. We are asked to become “eucharist for others.”
In his homily on Divine Mercy Sunday, Pope Francis cautioned us not to be infected with another virus, the virus of “selfish indifference.” The vaccine that overcomes selfish indifference is service to others. When we serve, the focus on ourselves, our personal worries and concerns, are being vaccinated against selfishness. This is being “eucharist” for others.
The month of May is dedicated to Mary. After receiving the Lord in her womb, she left Nazareth to serve her cousin Elizabeth who was in need. Mary is the true model of living what we profess to believe. Having been nourished with the Eucharist over time and preparing to receive him again in the future, let us “be eucharist” for others.
I entrust each of you and your families to the care of our Blessed Mother during this time.
“Remember, O most gracious Virgin of Guadalupe, that in your apparitions on Mount Tepeyac you promised to show pity and compassion to all who, loving and trusting you, seek your help and protection. Accordingly, listen now to our supplications and grant us consolation and relief. We are full of hope that, relying on your help, nothing can trouble or affect us. As you have remained with us through your admirable image, so now obtain for us the graces we need.” Amen.
Queridos amigos,
Los últimos dos meses han sido muy difíciles, es lo mínimo que puedo decir. Para algunos de ustedes, sus medios de vida han sufrido una sacudida y su fe ha sido probada. El impacto del coronavirus ha esparcido terror por todo el mundo, trayendo enfermedad y muerte.
Sin embargo, en medio de esta pandemia, celebramos recientemente el Misterio Pascual, la resurrección del Señor, que nos asegura que ni la angustia ni la muerte tendrán la última palabra. “¿Quién puede separarnos del amor de Dios ...?” (Romanos 8: 35-39)
Tú y yo somos personas de Pascua, personas de esperanza y alegría. Incluso en medio de tantos conflictos y pesares, podemos descubrir la paz en el Señor resucitado. En medio de nuestras preocupaciones sobre la salud, el empleo y el futuro, podemos ser personas de esperanza. Este es nuestro testimonio de fe para quienes nos rodean. ¡Cuando esta pandemia sea derrotada, nos regocijaremos!
Hay signos de resurrección y vida en todo nuestro rededor. Entre nuestras comunidades del sur de Texas, encontramos con frecuencia, amigos y vecinos que han dado un paso al frente dispuestos a ayudar. Son una presencia “angelical” en la penumbra de la incertidumbre, el miedo y la ansiedad. Médicos y enfermeras, personal de hospital y voluntarios en todos los frentes, hombres y mujeres, servidores públicos que hacen cumplir la ley, departamentos de bomberos y socorristas que van más allá de su compromiso normal de servicio. Es gracias a que muchas personas de nuestras comunidades hacen un esfuerzo extra, que podemos seguir funcionando, en “servicios esenciales”: supermercados, farmacias, bancos y establecimientos de comida. Los directores de escuela, maestros, madres y padres de familia, todos en la búsqueda y el encuentro de métodos nuevos y desafiantes para educar a los jóvenes. A todos ellos que han encontrado nuevas formas de servir a sus familias y a las comunidades, les damos las gracias.
Sin embargo, el dolor más profundo para muchos de ustedes es tener que permanecer en su lugar, sin poder reunirse para la misa dominical y recibir la Eucaristía. La Eucaristía es el sacramento de la vida; La Eucaristía es el sacramento de la Resurrección.
“Quien coma mi carne y beba mi sangre tendrá vida eterna, y Yo los resucitaré en el último día” (Juan 6:54). A pesar de que no sabemos cuándo nuestras iglesias parroquiales, abrirán de nuevo y podremos ser invitados, por la gracia de Dios, a acercarnos al altar del Señor, si podemos mientras tanto, y les invito a reconocer, que se nos está pidiendo que “vivamos” el misterio Pascual del Señor, su muerte y resurrección. Se nos está pidiendo que nos convirtamos en “Eucaristía para los demás”.
En su homilía del Domingo de la Divina Misericordia, el Papa Francisco nos advirtió que no nos infectemos con otro virus, el virus de la “indiferencia egoísta”. La vacuna que supera la indiferencia egoísta es el servicio a los demás. Cuando servimos, el pensar en nosotros mismos, o en lo que nos preocupa o en angustias personales, se vacunan contra el egoísmo. Esto es ser “Eucaristía” para los demás.
El mes de mayo está dedicado a María. Después de recibir al Señor en su vientre, ella dejó Nazaret para ir a servir a su prima Isabel, quien la necesitaba. María es el verdadero modelo viviente de lo que profesamos creer.
Ya que hemos sido nutridos por la Eucaristía a lo largo del tiempo y que nos preparamos para en un futuro, recibirlo nuevamente, “seamos Eucaristía” para los demás.
Encomiendo a cada uno de ustedes y a sus familias al cuidado de nuestra Santísima Madre durante este tiempo.
“Recuerda, oh, dulce Virgen de Guadalupe, que en tus apariciones en el monte del Tepeyac prometiste mostrar consuelo y compasión a todos los que, amándote y confiando en ti, buscaran tu ayuda y protección. En consecuencia, escucha ahora nuestras súplicas y concédenos consuelo y alivio. Estamos llenos de esperanza, confiando que con tu ayuda, nada nos pueda turbar o afectar. Ya que te has quedado con nosotros a través de tu admirable imagen, te pedimos ahora, que obtengas para nosotros las gracias que necesitamos”.
Amén.