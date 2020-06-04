Message from the Bishop

Dear Brothers and Sisters,
At the end of his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis addressed the situation that has now escalated in violence throughout our country due to the horrific killing of Mr. George Floyd. His death has brought to light the ongoing lack of respect for human life and especially the racial prejudice that continues to raise its head in our society. Racial and cultural diversity should be our strength. Racial differences are not a threat nor a reason to avoid one another.
Through our person, whoever we are, we enrich one another and find creative ways to dialogue. Through mutual love and respect, we contribute to the fulfillment of the prayer that Jesus offered to the Father his last night on earth.
“Father, may they all be one as you and I are One.” May Peace be what we strive for and not more violence and injustice.
I pray for George Floyd and his family that continues to grieve over his death and the chaos and violence associated with his passing.
We are brothers and sisters, that is how God created us and that is how God sees us. Can we learn to do the same?
I thank Pope Francis for his fatherly words of concern and his prayers for George Floyd, his family and our country. I invite you to watch Our Holy Father’s message.