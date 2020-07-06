Message from the Bishop

Dear sisters and brothers,
I want to let you know that starting August 2020, the South Texas Catholic will begin publishing as a quarterly magazine with Fall, Winter, Spring and Summer issues. Each edition will focus on a theme. This new format will offer a strong emphasis on evangelization to lead the reader to an encounter with Christ and a clear understanding of the Gospel and our Catholic faith.
The Fall issue will focus on Fighting Racism, based on the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) 2018 pastoral letter against racism, “Open Wide Our Hearts, The Enduring Call to Love.” It will feature other articles ranging from the dignity of the human person to holy friendships.
Other standard features that will be a part of this quarterly magazine are Jesus Said – a look at readings from the Gospel and explanations; Catholic Schools, Prayer, Being A Witness to Love – focused on marriage; and Spread the Light – accompanying young people on their journey of faith; and Vocations. Another feature will bring important news from the Diocese and from around the world, including news and events of the Holy Father.
The South Texas Catholic website (www.southtexascatholic.com) will now exclusively feature Diocesan up-to-date news and events. You will also be able to view and read the quarterly issues and archived issues of the South Texas Catholic online. It is my sincere hope that this new quarterly publication schedule will be well received by all our readers and that the South Texas Catholic website will assist you to be in tune with the life of the Church. May God bless and give you peace.