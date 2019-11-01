Message from the bishop / Mensaje del obispo

As we enter this season of Thanksgiving, I am reminded of what Blessed Solanus Casey, an American priest of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, encouraged us to do: “Thank God ahead of time.” Trusting that God has our good at the center of all that he does or permits enables us to let go and let God take care of every situation and with thanksgiving, take all our petitions to him.
Although the month of November is characterized as a time to give thanks, being grateful is not only something that is assigned to a certain time of month or season, being grateful is a fundamental trait of being a child of God. The Bible tells us over and over that we should be thankful. In Psalms 100:4, it is written, “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name!” and in 1 Chronicles 16:34, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever,” as well as many other verses.
The gift of the Eucharist, which itself means “thanksgiving,” is the source and summit of our faith. Here Jesus gave body, blood, soul, and divinity to make it possible that we should have eternal life. What immense love he showed and what great a gift to us! St. Ignatius of Antioch tells us that the Eucharist is “the antidote to prevent us from dying.” Therefore, truly, it is the very source of life eternal. The only adequate response to Jesus’ sacrifice is to offer ourselves completely to him in thanksgiving for his life-giving gift.
Gratitude is what should permeate our heart and soul, in recognition that everything in our lives is a gift, even the sufferings which allow us to deepen our roots of faith in God, with the trust that everything is geared towards helping us in our journey towards heaven.
Let us live in a way that Thanksgiving happens not only one day a year but becomes an integral and essential part of our daily Christian life. Let us be thankful to God, who, in his immense love, is constantly present to us and will be until the day in which we will enter eternity.
Al entrar en esta temporada de Acción de Gracias, recuerdo lo que el Beato Solanus Casey, un sacerdote estadounidense de la Orden Menor de Frailes Capuchinos, nos anima a hacer: “Dar Gracias a Dios de antemano”. Confiando en que todo lo que Dios hace y permite que suceda, es básicamente por nuestro bien, podemos dejar que suceda y dejar que Dios se encargue de cada situación, y dándole las gracias, entregarle todas nuestras peticiones.
Aunque el mes de noviembre se caracteriza por ser un tiempo de dar gracias, el ser agradecido no es algo que solo se asigna a un determinado momento del mes o de la temporada, ser agradecido es un rasgo fundamental de ser un hijo de Dios. La Biblia nos dice una y otra vez que debemos ser agradecidos. En el Salmo 100: 4, está escrito: “¡Entrad por sus puertas dándole gracias; en sus atrios alabándole; Dadle gracias; y bendecid su nombre! “y en 1 Crónicas 16:34,” Den gracias al Señor, porque él es bueno; su amor perdura para siempre”, así como muchos otros versos.
El don de la Eucaristía, que en sí misma significa una “acción de gracias”, es la fuente y la cumbre de nuestra fe. Aquí Jesús dio su cuerpo, su sangre, su alma y divinidad para hacer posible que nosotros tengamos vida eterna. ¡Qué inmenso amor mostró y qué gran regalo para nosotros! San Ignacio de Antioquía nos dice que la Eucaristía es “el antídoto que nos impide morir”. Por lo tanto, verdaderamente, es la fuente misma de la vida eterna. La única respuesta adecuada al sacrificio de Jesús es ofrecernos completamente a el en acción de gracias por la entrega de su vida que nos regaló.
Es gratitud lo que debe salir de nuestra alma y corazón, en reconocimiento de que todo en nuestras vidas es un regalo, incluso los sufrimientos que nos permiten profundizar nuestras raíces de fe en Dios, con la confianza de que todo está orientado a ayudarnos en nuestro viaje hacia cielo.
Vivamos de manera que el Día de Acción de Gracias ocurra no solo una vez al año, sino que se convierta en una parte integral y esencial de nuestra vida cristiana, todos los días del año. Agradezcamos a Dios, quien, en su inmenso amor, está constantemente presente para nosotros y lo estará hasta el día en que entremos en la eternidad.