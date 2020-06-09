Ministries at Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter need our help

Catholic Charities and the Children & Family Services Department, Mother Teresa Shelter and Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program are currently accepting donations for families and individuals in need. Help provide families and parents with the resources they need to keep children safe, nurtured and resilient.
Texas ranks in the bottom 10 as one of the worst states for child well-being; 41st to be exact. In Corpus Christi let’s not be part of that statistic. Pease donate a listed item or make a monetary donation to help us giveaway 50 Survival Bags to at-risk families.
Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities is selling beautiful Our Lady of Guadalupe COVID-19 masks made with tender loving care for sale benefiting the Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program. $10 each. Choice of red, black and blue. For more information or to place your order call, Celia Mendez, at (361) 884-0651, ext. 249.
At this time, Catholic Charities is unable to accept any clothing or household item donations.
For monetary donations please go to https://catholiccharities-cc.org/donate-to-catholic-charities.
For more information call (361) 884-0651.
The Mother Teresa Shelter is in need of the following:
At this time, Mother Teresa Shelter is unable to accept any clothing donations.
For monetary donations please go to https://motherteresashelter.org/donations.
Call (361) 883-7372.
Catholic Charities is a multi-program, private, non profit social service agency serving the City of Corpus Christi and surrounding counties - Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio. The agency reaches out to a population of about 535,000 persons and provides services to approximately 100,000 persons of diverse racial and ethnic characteristics, experiences, occupations, and income.
Established on September 2, 1965 as an official Diocese of Corpus Christi Faith Base and non-profit social services agency; since its inception, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi continues to represent the charitable work of the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Our various programs focus on assisting and preventing homelessness, and hunger, we advocate for justice in social structures, fair and affordable housing, and the disabled. The agency's polices are flexible and attempt to develop programs to meet the needs of the community as they become apparent.