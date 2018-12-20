Prison Ministry provides a Christmas party for children

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

The Diocesan Prison Ministry under the office of Multicultural and Social Ministry along with Dismas Charities brought a Christmas party to children whose parents are incarcerated at St. Joseph Parish Hall on Dec. 13.



The children were welcomed by Bishop Michael Mulvey and treated to Tolstoy’s story, “Martin the Cobbler,” on the big screen. The children from Most Precious Blood sang Christmas Carols and the youth were treated to pizzas and hotdogs.



Dismas Charities provided the presents donated by the Federal Probation Office, US Marshalls and the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office.



People from different organizations, like the Living Water Group from St. Joseph in Corpus Christi, Most Precious Blood youth choir and some young adults from Del Mar and Young Adult Campus Ministry volunteered their time and talents for the evening event.



Catholic Charities, Yiyi Dean, was on hand to provide resources for caregivers and Santa Claus listened to their wish list for Christmas.

