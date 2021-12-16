Ministry brings message of Christ’s love to incarcerated

A group of volunteers for the diocesan prison ministry stand in front of the Nueces County Jail on Dec. 16. They are from left, Orlando Zepeda, Deacon Roger Rosenbaum, coordinator for the diocesan Prison Ministry, Father Sam Medley from the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity and Jaime Reyna.
Every year the Diocese of Corpus Christi coordinates with Nueces County Jails’ Sgt. Robert Leal to bring confessions, Mass and Christmas blessings to men and women who have been incarcerated during the holidays.
Prison Ministry is under the umbrella of the diocesan Office of Social Ministry spearheaded by Director Jaime Reyna. Their mission is to bring the message of Christ love and mercy to those incarcerated as well as provide education, assistance, and accompaniment to the families of those incarcerated as they await to be reunited with their family member.