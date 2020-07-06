Mission and family inspires Deacon Brokke to answer the call

Deacon David Brokke processes out of Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit on April 13, 2019, after he is ordained a transitional deacon.
Tim Fuller | for South Texas Catholic
For Deacon David Brokke, SOLT, family has always been an integral part of his life. The youngest of four children, the Baltimore, Maryland native, grew up in a home filled with love and packed with a nonstop flurry of activity that comes from having three older siblings. Symbolically, it was also in this setting that seeds of spiritual growth were calling him to a vocation to the priesthood.
As Deacon Brokke looks to his upcoming ordination, he takes a little time to reflect on how family, faith, and an extraordinary sense of community, led him to the sacrament of Holy Orders.
“My dad asked me how I felt about the priesthood early on,” Brokke recalls, adding, “I admit I felt I heard saintly whispers, but as you can imagine, I was still unsure about it.”
Undeterred, Brokke became involved in various church activities, which led him to search for a deeper understanding of his faith. In high school, he traveled to Jamaica as a missionary, a decision that he said had a profound effect on his spiritual journey.
“Through that experience of talking to the people I met about Christ and what he meant to me, I realized that I did have a desire to teach others about Jesus and the Church,” Brokke said.
That trip as a missionary set the stage for his future, and he was eager to continue to travel and work with different people in various parts of the world.
|
At the forefront, Deacon David Brokke prays during his diaconate ordination at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit on April 13, 2019.
Tim Fuller | for South Texas Catholic
|
As he logged more miles and embraced different cultures, he made another important discovery when he volunteered for the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT) mission in Belize.
For three years, he taught high school religion at the SOLT mission. During that time, Brokke became acutely aware of the inner workings of the Holy Spirit and discovered he was being used by God to make a difference in the lives of the people he encountered on his journeys.
“Through teaching the kids about Christ and seeing them receive the sacraments of confession and Communion, I felt like these were my happiest moments,” he said. “I felt like the Lord was knocking on the door of my heart, calling me to become a priest.”
Deacon Brokke admits he initially did not know how to respond to what the Lord was asking of him. He always believed in God, but as he prayed about his decision, his reflection led him to the profound discovery that God has a personal love for each one of us. That revelation made him fall in love with his faith even more deeply.
Recalling an experience with Jesus in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, he remembers that he was filled with such peace, love and joy that he thought, “how can I not want to share him with others?”
Brokke entered the seminary in 2012 in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Once he began his studies, he heard another call, connecting him to one of his early experiences as a missionary with his newfound vocation.
He felt like the Lord was calling him back to mission work, and he joined the SOLTs in 2013, made First Profession in 2014, and began attending Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit. He graduated last April of 2019.
Deacon Brokke has been serving as director of religious education, assistant youth minister, and assistant RCIA coordinator, as well as deacon for St. Joseph Parish in Corpus Christi since August of 2019. He is happily anticipating his ordination and upcoming assignment in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
In reflecting on his experiences and the people he met over the years, Deacon Brokke said he is incredibly thankful for his dad Vernon, mom Gwendolyn, sisters Emily, Alison, and brother Vernon and their continued love and support. “When I told them that I wanted to be a priest, my family was happy, shocked, but not at all surprised,” he said.
Deacon Brokke will be ordained a priest on July 18 at 9 a.m. in Corpus Christi Cathedral.