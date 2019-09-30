Mission of Mercy, an ecumenical ministry provides free healthcare

Mission of Mercy Medical Center on the corner of Ayres and Baldwin.
Contributed photo
Mission of Mercy was founded in 1991 and launched in 1994 as a faith-based, nonprofit community organization dedicated to restoring dignity, “Healing through Love,” by providing free healthcare. They are currently located in Arizona, Maryland and Pennsylvania. On Sept. 17, 2007, the first Texas mobile clinic site was opened in Corpus Christi.
Although the mission is to provide free medical care, the true product is love, not mere human love, but God’s healing love. Love is provided with medical care, a sincere smile, a hug, a kind word, a compassionate voice and an attentive ear. Every clinic begins with a group prayer in a large circle to include all patients, volunteers and staff.
For the past 12 years, they have provided patients with free medical care and assistance with prescription medications to adults who do not have Medicare, Medicaid, insurance, or a Nueces County Health Card. For many of our friends and neighbors, Mission of Mercy is their last hope, having been bounced around while in search of medical care.
Due to the generous help of an anonymous donor in March 2018, a 14,000 sq. ft. Medical Center was opened in Corpus Christi which consolidated their mobile clinics into one location. They also operate a mobile clinic in the rural area of Sandia for patients in the surrounding communities where healthcare is scarce.
Besides providing free medical care and prescription assistance, they educate patients about their illness and empower them to care for themselves through programs, services, classes and clinics. They offer a vision clinic, behavioral health counseling, diabetes support group, and classes in diabetes management, healthy cooking, nutrition, blood pressure management, STCH on the Faith & Finances and the Faith & Work classes.
|Volunteer nurse, Robin Vahle taking vital signs from patient Charlotte Johnson, left.
Contributed photo
Since opening the Medical Center, Mission of Mercy has seen a 17% increase in the number of patients served in the Coastal Bend. During the past year, they saw 1,898 patients and provided 9,168 patient visits. These visits include diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care for basic illnesses to chronic diseases ranging from diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, arthritis, asthma to serious life-threatening ailments. They assist patients through many partnerships to include CHRISTUS Spohn, community churches and more.
Mission of Mercy currently has 120 volunteers, including physicians, nurses, interpreters, and more who are dedicated to serving those in need. Physicians are passionate about serving the working poor and getting them back to work, back to life, and back to taking care of their loved ones at home.
They do not receive any federal or state funding to operate. You can help Mission of Mercy by becoming a volunteer, donating a financial gift, securing a naming opportunity, and or taking a tour of the Medical Center. You can donate a gift at any time or during the Coastal Bend Day of Giving scheduled for Nov. 12. Also, you can attend their signature fundraising event called MASH BASH 2020 scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020, featuring country artist Tracy Byrd. For more information, contact Sherry Bowers, Executive Director at (361) 883-5500, ext. 104 or at sbowers@amissionofmercy.org.
Mission of Mercy volunteers, staff and patients gather for prayer.
Contributed photo