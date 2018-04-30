Missionary daughters are witnesses of love

by Sister Celia Campoy, MDPVM

Father Alberto Cusco Mir, SJ and the Venerable Mother Julia Navarrete Guerrero founded the religious congregation, Missionary Daughters of the Most Pure Virgin Mary in 1903.

We have 42 communities of sisters, who are witnesses of the Gospel and are trying to be love and consolation for the ones who most suffer in Mexico, the United States of America, Peru and Africa. Our protector is the Immaculate Virgin Mary, having as a referent, the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in his deepest sorrows, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Our main apostolic work includes the Christian education of youth and pastoral activities directed toward the religious education of the people of God.

We teach at 27 private schools in Mexico; two parochial schools in the U.S. and one school on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. We also do ministry at a boarding school, Fe y Alegria in Puerto Maldonado, Peru, to prepare native girls, who have been abandoned or are in danger.

We have five mission communities: two in the Huasteca Potosina, Mexico; one in Todos Santos, Baja California Sur; one in San Yeualtepec, Oaxaca; and another in Nigeria, Africa plus three communities in the U.S. who collaborate on projects in favor of our migrant brethren. The community in Nigeria is witness to the nearness of God for our brethren, who are the poorest of the poor and do not count in the society in which they live, some who have even been rejected by their own families.

We have two communities of sisters who are sick and elderly, one in Kingsville, TX and the other in Aguascalientes, Mexico. These places are privileged places to take care of their health and prayer places, from where prayers are elevated for the needs of the world, the Church and so many others that request the sacrificial prayers of our sisters.

Our founders taught us to center our lives in the heart of our Lord Jesus, to let us guide by the action of the Holy Spirit and to live in purity with the help of the Blessed Virgin Mary. They formed us in a strong feeling with the Church and the Venerable Mother Julia Navarrete taught us with her life to live the will of God. Her motto was: “What God wants, I want it too.”

Our congregation wants to continue to be a testimony of love and consolation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus by ministering to our brethren who are suffering. By following Church teaching, we want to be taken by the Holy Spirit to answer the humble cries of our brethren– take the Gospel where Christ is not known.