Missionary Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe coming to the diocese in August

Aug. 10 La Esperanza Adult Day Care-Beeville from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 10 Immaculate Conception Church-Skidmore, beginning at 3 p.m. with prayer service and evening Mass to follow. Aug. 11 St. James Church-Beeville, 7 a.m. Mass, adoration in church, rosary 5 p.m., followed by 6 p.m. Mass and adoration. Aug. 12 St. James Church-Beeville, 7:30 and 10 a.m. Masses, will leave at 11 a.m. to prisons. Aug. 12 Garza West and Garza East Prisons. Aug. 13 Transfer to Our Lady of Victory (OLV) in Beeville. Aug. 14 OLV Chapel from 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14 Sacred Heart-Pettus, 4 p.m. rosary with Vigil Mass for the feast day of the Assumption of Mary from 6.-9 p.m. Aug. 15 OLV Mass from 8 -11:30 a.m. Aug. 15 Sophn Hospital Mass at 12-2 p.m. Aug. 15 OLV Assumption Day Mass at 6- 9 p.m. Aug .16 OLV Mass 8:am stays until 10 a.m. Aug. 16 La Amistad Adult Day Care in Beeville, 10:30-12:30 a.m. Aug. 16 OLV Chapel at 1 p.m. for all to visit, English & Spanish Rosary. Aug. 17 McConnell Prison from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17 OLV Chapel adoration and English and Spanish Rosary 2 p.m. Aug. 18 Hacienda Oaks Nursing Home in Beeville 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 OLV Church 1 p.m. rosaries and adoration with Mass at 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19 OLV Church Mass 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. will stay in church until 5 p.m. Aug. 19 Trusty Camp Prison 5-7 p.m. Aug. 20 OLV Chapel Mass at 8 a.m. transfer to St Joseph’s Aug. 21 St Joseph Chapel 24-hour adoration at 7 a.m. Aug. 22 Sophn Hospital, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., with Mass at 12 p.m. Aug. 22 St. Joseph Church rosary 5:30 p.m., Mariachi Mass at 6 p.m., transfer to chapel. Aug. 23 Coastal Bend College Newman Center Mass (TBA), transfer to chapel. Aug. 24 St. Joseph Divine Mercy Chapel Mass 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24 Woodridge Nursing Home in Beeville Mass 10 a.m.– 12 p.m., transfer to Chapel. Aug. 25 Chapel transfer to Main Church at 3 p.m. for Mass at 6 p.m., transfer to Chapel. Aug. 26 St. Joseph Church Mass 8:30 a.m.,11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Spanish rosary at 5:30p.m. Aug. 26 Caravan to start after 6 p.m. Mass to OLV Parish Hall for Our Lady’s Despedida.

The missionary image of Our Lady of Guadalupe can be viewed in churches, nursing homes, hospitals, prisons in Beeville, Skidmore and Pettus during August.The Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mother of Mercy, is a replica of a miraculous image from an appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego on Dec.12, 1531. The image was miraculously imprinted upon his cloak. It is not a painting and she measures 4x6 feet.The visitation of this image is for the mission of life, peace and protection against the culture of death, war, terrorism and natural disasters. Our Lady of Guadalupe gave her promises to St. Juan Diego. She is the Immaculate Conception and Mother of Mercy who intercedes with us to The Divine Mercy of her Son Jesus. Her promises are relevant to the needs of life, peace and protection.Our Lady of Guadalupe ended human sacrifice in 16th century Mexico. She told St. Juan Diego. “I am your fountain of life.” She asked him, “Are you not under the shadow of my protection?” Pope John Paul II preached, “This is our cry: life with dignity for all! The time has come to banish once and for all from the Continent every attack against life. Holy Virgin of Guadalupe, Queen of Peace, save the nations and peoples of this Continent!”Pope John Paul II named Our Lady of Guadalupe as Queen and Mother of America consecrated the Continent to her and established Dec. 12 as her Feast Day throughout America.We will obtain graces through the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe. So bring your burdens, your broken relationships, loss of jobs, drug, alcohol, sex abuse, abortion problems and all your pain and needs, your sorrow, your thanks and your praise, to Jesus for His rest and peace through the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe.Aug. 10–26 Our Lady of Guadalupe will be at St. James in Beeville, Immaculate Conception in Skidmore, Sacred Heart in Pettus, Our Lady of Victory in Beeville and St.Joseph in Beeville.