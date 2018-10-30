Montessori students tour Cathedral

by Adel Rivera, South Texas Catholic

First, second and third-grade Montessori students from Incarnate Word Academy were given a private tour of Corpus Christi Cathedral by Raul Castillo on Oct. 23. His presentation included the history of the Cathedral and all the details that went into making it such special place in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

A surprise visit by Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody and Father James Stembler, Vicar General for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, brightened their visit. The students also learned some Latin from Father Stembler, who pointed out the chair of the bishop is called cathedra and in Latin means chair.



Also, Director of Sacred Music, Scott Powell, stopped by to take the students up to the choir loft for a special, hands-on session involving the Cathedral organ. The students were curious and intrigued by the massive noise breathing into the room and even toured the pipes hiding in the walls.

Once the students made their way down to the Emanuel Chapel, they were introduced to the resting place of the past four bishops. Father Romeo Salinas, Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Corpus Christi gave a talk about the power of prayer and students joined him in prayer.

The tour was initiated by Ruth Salazar, a parent of one of the students, and hosted by Father Salinas.

If your school, group or organization would like to set up your own tour of the Corpus Christi Cathedral please call the parish office at (361) 883-4213 for more information.



Photos by Adel Rivera, South Texas Catholic