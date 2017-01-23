More than 4,000 expected to rally at Capitol for school choice  

by Brendan Steinhauser

More than 4,000 people are expected to march on the capitol in Austin to show their support for expanding school choice options during National School Choice Week. Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will speak in favor of expanding school choice options along with a host of parents, students, educators and elected officials. The rally will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.



The event is organized by Texas Private Schools Association, Texas Homeschool Coalition, Texas Charter Schools Association, Texas Public Policy Foundation, Texas Catholic Conference, Responsive Ed, Families Empowered, Public School Options, Aspire Texas, Ed Choice, Texans for Education Opportunity, Americans for Prosperity – Texas, LIBRE Initiative, The Justice Foundation, Agudath Israel, Texas Business Leadership Council, Texas Association of Business, Connections Academy, Institute for Justice and the Texas Conservative Coalition.



Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 21,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools and homeschooling.

