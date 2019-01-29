Most Precious Blood leads NCSW with prayer

Most Precious Blood students participated in prayer services in honor of National Catholic Schools Week. The events conducted by Principal Nelda Bazan began the day before with an M & M prayer service led by the Student Council.
Afterward, the students made prayer petitions and taped them to pinwheels displayed outside the school building along the walkway and leading up to the school.
Students from pre-kindergarten 3 through fifth grade participated in the Color of Faith prayer service on Jan. 29. Each student wore a different colored t-shirt pertaining to their grade level. Students from pre-kindergarten 3 wore yellow, symbolic of ‘God's Light;’ pre-kindergarten 4 wore green symbolic of the ‘New life of Jesus;’ pre-kindergarten 5 wore brown symbolic of the ‘Wood of the cross;’ first graders wore white for ‘Purity;’ second graders wore black for ‘our sins that will be washed away at First Communion;’ third graders wore purple for the ‘Crown of Life;’ fourth-graders wore blue for the ‘Baptism of our Lord;’ and fifth graders wore red for the ‘Blood of Jesus.’
Students were also asked to choose their favorite scripture and added them to their shirts. As the students processed out of the cafeteria, they sang “Prayer of Saint Francis.”
In the afternoon younger students were paired with older students at the "Come and Read with Me" activity.