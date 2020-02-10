Msgr. McGettrick has passed away

Msgr. Thomas McGettrick passed away peacefully on Feb. 9. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.
Vigil services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Cathedral located at 505 N. Upper Broadway St. in Corpus Christi. The funeral will be Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
We mourn the loss of Monsignor Thomas McGettrick, who was beloved by so many people in South Texas. The Catholic Communications Network will produce a live video webcast, of the Funeral Mass which will take place Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
Those wishing to view the streaming video should point their browser to the CCN website at
http://GoCCN.org and click the
“LIVE VIDEO” icon at the appointed time. On the “Live Video” launch page select the link that works best for you.
The Funeral Mass will be streamed in its entirety. Within 48 hours, a video of the Funeral Mass will be posted on the CCN podcast site at
http://Podcasts.GoCCN.net
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.