Mt. Carmel Home is closing its doors on July 31

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

After 63 years of serving the elderly in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, the Carmelite Sisters are closing Mt. Carmel Assisted Living Center located on 4130 S. Alameda. They are giving some 30 residents until July 31 to find a new home.“We deeply regret their decision, but understand that the rising cost of operations and the enormous costs of construction in order to remodel the present facility have led to their decision,” Bishop Michael Mulvey said. “I am personally grateful to the sisters for the compassionate and loving care they showed to my mother in her final years.”For the past few months the Carmelite Sisters have been working with professional consultants to determine the long-term future of Mt. Carmel Home. Sister Mary Joseph Heisler, Administrator of Mt. Carmel Home, said they needed to replace the air conditioning system, as well as other mechanical systems and improve and expand the home to better withstand the competition of the many for profit assisted living facilities sprouting out all over south Texas.They conducted a market study, drew up architectural plans and a feasibility study with the end result being they can no longer continue operation.Sister Mary Joseph has assured residents they will provide assistance finding another home and the sisters will do the best they can to make the transition as safe and comfortable as possible for them.Three of the sisters will remain at the convent until further decisions are made regarding the future of the building, Bishop Mulvey said. “We offer them our support in this difficult decision and our prayers that those who are still residents will be able to transition peacefully to another facility,” the bishop said.