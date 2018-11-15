Mt. Thabor Convent, sisters look back on 60 years

by Sister Gloria Rodriguez, MJMJ

In 1956 at the invitation of Bishop Mariano Garriga, Bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi which included what is now the Diocese of Brownsville, the Missionary Sisters of Jesus, Mary and Joseph came to Texas from Spain.



Their first missions was in the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan and surrounding areas. Two years later, the sisters had their first native vocations and so a house of formation was needed. Bishop Garriga led them to Corpus Christi to an old ranch style house on a hill with overgrown thistles and weeds. Mother Dolores, our founder and superior general at the time, immediately found the perfect name, “Mount Thabor.”



It would be a place of transformation. The first novices began their formation at Mount Thabor. Over the years Mount Thabor was the center of formation for new candidates.



From these humble beginnings, many parishes and missions in the diocese were served by these sisters: St. Mary’s Mission in Calallen, St. Anthony de Padua in Robstown, St. Michael the Archangel in Banquete, St. Vivian Mission in Petronila, St. Rosa de Lima in Benavides, Our Lady of the Rosary, Holy Cross, Christ the King, Our Lady of Pilar, Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Patrick in Corpus Christi.



Sisters also served in, the Corpus Christi Minor Seminary, attending to the priests and seminarians, some of which now serve as pastors in parishes. Catholic Charities, The New Life and Turn Around Programs, were delinquency prevention programs for girls and boys, The Ark, Emergency Shelter for Children and Youth, The Diocesan Office for Vocations, The Diocesan Office of Religious Education, and The Diocesan Office for Consecrated Life.



This was much more than a milestone celebration for us. It is knowing that we are fulfilling the mission to which we have been called and fulfilling it with joy. We ask you to continue praying for vocations to the priesthood, diaconate, consecrated life and committed laity so that the Body of Christ may be built up.





