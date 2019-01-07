Multi-Purpose Room/The Ark Angels' Chapel to be dedicated

Delma Trejo, the shelter’s executive director/administrator Bishop Michael Mulvey will dedicate the Multi-Purpose Room/The Ark Angels' Chapel at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at 12960 Leopard Street in Calallen.
After Bishop Mulvey celebrates Mass in The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for the youth’s newest building, a reception will follow in The Stork’s Home on the grounds.
The nonprofit agency is licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to care for up to 61 children and youth who were removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect by a parent or guardian.
The Multi-Purpose Room/The Ark Angels’ Chapel will be used for several purposes, including having Mass celebrated in an appropriate environment. Delma Trejo, the shelter’s executive director/administrator, said the children “love to sing” during the Mass.
The organization is immensely grateful to The John G. & Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation for its profound generosity in funding most of the new structure’s construction cost.
The facility provides assessment services and emergency shelter for minors ages 0 through 17 for up to 90 consecutive days while they are evaluated for placement in a suitable long-term site.