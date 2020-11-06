Music inspired him to become Catholic

It is hard to believe this Southern Baptist boy is now a Catholic.
Every summer, while visiting my grandparents in Arkansas, we would go to church services three times a week. While my grandparents were faithful churchgoers, my parents and my family would attend church only occasionally.
When I was about ten years old, my relationship with Jesus deepened during a three-day youth retreat. My parents and grandparents stressed that we should always help everyone in need. Helping people is a great joy and experience in my life.
While studying music at Del Mar College and Corpus Christi State University (now Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi), I met my future wife, Eva, a cradle Catholic. We were married at Saint Joseph Church in Corpus Christi forty-two years ago.
The Corpus Christi Cathedral music program was an important part of our early Catholic life. The music program inspired me to become Catholic and to serve the Church. I was soon an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, lector, usher, and I attended an hour of adoration each week.
Even still, I yearned to know more about the Catholic faith. While working in Mathis I.S.D., I moved to Lake Corpus Christi and began attending Saint Francis of Assisi Mission. Once again, I was Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, lector, usher, and served the church in various other ways.
It startled me when Father Prince approached me and asked me if I would consider becoming a deacon. Not being a cradle Catholic, I was unsure if I could become a deacon. After Eva and I discussed and prayed about it, we decided that we would explore the diaconate program.
After being accepted into the program, the five years of preparation seemed long but passed too quickly. I know that my formation is ongoing, and I will continue to learn about the ministry and how best to serve the Church.
Eva and I have been blessed with three children (two daughters and a son) and double blessed with five grandchildren. My love for music was the impetus to become a band director and a Catholic. Even in my retirement, I work for a music company and am active in my parish music program.
I ask for your prayers that I may be a good deacon in service to the Church.