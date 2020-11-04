My journey to the Permanent Diaconate began years ago without even realizing it, as later I learned I was being formed even before I was accepted into the diaconate formation.
I was raised Catholic and had been what some would call a cradle Catholic. When I was young, I attended church, what I considered by force because Mom said, “Get ready, let’s go.”
My family moved from San Antonio, where I was born, to Corpus Christi in 1966, and we attended Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish.
In my youth, I attended Ss. Cyril and Methodius school. I was a member of the youth choir, in charge of the religious education (CCD) youth choir, was a member of the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO), and had been an altar server and many other numerous things. Still, after that, I strayed from my faith for many years.
When I met my wife soon to be wife, Debbie, I wanted what she had received from attending Church at Most Precious Blood. It wasn’t until I talked to Debbie about an ACTS retreat in 2010 that I felt my life began turning around. At that time, we both started attended Mass at both Most Precious Blood and Ss. Cyril and Methodius every weekend, and we would talk over the Readings, Gospels and homilies. I had never done that before.
I was now immersed in staffing every retreat I could. I must have staffed at least 25 in a few years. It did not matter to me what parish – I just wanted to help. I even got involved in a ministry with the Ministry of the Third Cross that helps juveniles and adult probationers in Nueces County. That was very fulfilling, but I knew there had to be more.
One night, during an evening, get together at Hector Salinas’ house, I found out that he was in formation to become a deacon. I had plenty of questions for him, and I guess you could say he planted the seed in my mind and heart to see if the diaconate was for me. Talks with my pastor, Father Bob Dunn, confirmed my thoughts and my passion was to discern and try to move forward in the diaconate.
Reference letters, interviews, psychological exam, and everything seemed to move so quickly that we were starting our academic classes before I knew it. Now I have to tell you I wasn’t the best student in High School, and I haven’t taken any college classes, so my grades were always a concern to me during the course. It had been 35 years since I was in school. But I survived and made excellent grades. The schooling we received was and is priceless. I knew more about my faith than ever before.
Our group has endured many obstacles in our formation journey, hurricanes, the Pandemic, and a brother classmate’s passing in formation (Gerald Lerma). The death of a beloved son of another brother candidate, and the passing of numerous family members during our journey, including the everyday dilemmas we have had to endure. The 13 of us remained strong and helped each other endure no matter what the obstacle.
As we look forward to our ordination day, I would be remiss if I didn’t thank my wife, Debbie Quintanilla and my family and Church family. My brother classmates and their wives and families as we have become one in the Body of Christ. The Clergy in each of our respective parishes, mine being Most Precious Blood Parish with Father Bob Dunn, Father R.J. Regalado, Deacon David Castillo, Deacon Frank Newchurch, Deacon Erick Simeus and Deacon Ken Bockholt, the parish staff and the list could go on forever.
As we await Ordination and our Assignments, I reflect on all the instruction and training that has been so priceless. Training from: Deacon Michael Mantz, Deacon Al Cicora, Deacon Ed Rowley, Deacon Paul Moore and Mrs. Elva Mantz, along with others, have always given us they’re all in helping and guiding us towards ordination. My sincere thanks and love to all.
I am currently Retired and married to my beautiful bride Debbie Quintanilla. We have four wonderful kids, one granddaughter, five years old and one grandson on the way in late January. Thank you for the continued prayers through our formation.
The Permanent Diaconate Ordination will be on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.