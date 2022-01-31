National Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated in the diocese

This week all 12 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi have joined other Catholic schools across the nation in celebration of National Catholic Schools Week.
Many schools began the week by celebrating Mass with their parishes on Sunday, Jan. 30.
This year the celebration includes the theme "Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service."
Schools will observe the annual celebration week with Mass, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our Church, communities, and nation.
Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week has been the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week. This year it will end on Feb. 5.