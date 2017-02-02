National Catholic Schools Week is underway

Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week has been observed as the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2017 is Jan. 29 – Feb. 4. The theme for the National Catholic Schools Week 2017 is “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.”

Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and the nation.

Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi will celebrate the following daily themes: Sunday - In Our Parish; Monday - In Our Community; Tuesday: Celebrating Your Students; Wednesday: Celebrating the Nation; Thursday: Celebrating Vocations; Friday: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers; and Saturday: Celebrating Families. Call your Catholic school for the programs they will celebrate.