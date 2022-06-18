National Eucharistic Revival 2022-2025

The National Eucharistic Revival officially begins Corpus Christi Sunday, June 19, 2022. The National Eucharistic Revival is a three-year initiative sponsored by the Bishops of the United States intended to form, heal, convert, and unite the People of God through a renewed encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist – and then to send these “Eucharistic missionaries” out to a hurting and hungry world. The milestone event of the Revival will be a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, IN, from July 17-21, 2024.
The National Eucharistic Revival and National Eucharistic Congress are a direct response to the Holy Father’s call for a “pastoral and missionary conversion which cannot leave things as they presently are” so that the Church in the United States might be “permanently in a state of mission” (Evangelii Gaudium, n. 25). Here are some ways to contribute to the Revival:
Visit the Eucharistic Revivalwebsite for updates and resources, as well as to sign- up for “The Heart of the Revival” Newsletter and to become a Prayer Partner.
Pray the official Eucharistic Revival Corpus Christi Novena, available in both English and Spanish, by clicking here.
Download the official logos for the Revival by clicking here,for both the simple and more extensive collection, and use them for any Revival-related initiatives.
Share any Eucharistic initiatives, celebrations, and events on social media using
#EucharisticRevival.
This Eucharistic movement seeks to bring together clergy, religious, laity, apostolates, movements, and parish and diocesan leaders to spur momentum, collaboration, and lasting impact for the renewal of the Catholic Church in the U.S. over the next three years. Each year will have a strategic focus for formation and missionary discipleship. Grounded in prayer and seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit, the National Eucharistic Revival has four primary goals:
To provide a more profound encounter with Jesus Christ in the Sunday liturgy as a point of unity among all Catholics, and through this powerful encounter, to find personal healing and courage to take the Gospel to a world in need of authentic love – the love of Christ found in the Eucharist.
Tosparkpersonalconversionsthroughthejoyfuldiscoveryofarelationshipwith Christ by encountering the love of God present in Jesus in the Eucharist.
To elevate the truth and practices of our Catholic faith through the rediscovery of the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.
To form, inspire, and launch missionary disciples, filled with love of God and neighbor that comes from an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist, to the margins of the Church and the world.