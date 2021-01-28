National Marriage Week will be from Feb. 7-14

Serving the Diocese of Corpus Christi
The observances of National Marriage Week (Feb. 7-14) and World Marriage Day (Sunday, Feb. 14) are an opportunity to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family. Our theme for 2021 is "To Have, To Hold, To Honor."
The Secretariat on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth offers the following resources to bishops, priests, deacons, married couples, and lay men and women to help celebrate and live the great gift of married life. This page will be updated as the resources become available.
Additionally, this year the Secretariat of Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth will be hosting two live-streamed events via the For Your Marriage Facebook Page:
