National Migration Week 2017 slated for Jan. 8-14

January 4, 2017
by Judy Keane, USCCB
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has called for National Migration Week 2017 to take place Jan. 8-14. This year’s theme is "Creating a Culture of Encounter.” The celebration provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the contributions made by migrants, including refugees, and victims of human trafficking.
With more than 65 million people forcibly displaced from their homes globally, the world is increasingly affected by migration. National Migration Week offers a time to educate Catholic communities about migration and to come together to encounter immigrants and refugees in parishes, dioceses and communities.
“National Migration Week is an excellent opportunity to highlight Biblical tradition and our mission to welcome the newcomer,” said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the USCCB Committee on Migration. “While the observance is only a week long, it is a vital time to show welcome, compassion and solidarity with our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters.”
As part of the 2017 National Migration Week celebration, the Justice for Immigrants coalition will launch a new website featuring news, background materials on migration policy issues, and ways for individuals to get involved.
U.S. bishops initiated National Migration Week more than 25 years ago to give Catholics an opportunity to honor and learn about the diverse communities of the Church and the work that the Church undertakes to serve immigrants and refugees. The week serves as both a time for prayer and action to highlight the contributions of immigrants and vulnerable populations coming to the United States.
Educational materials and other resources for National Migration Week are available for download at
www.usccb.org/nationalmigrationweek
. Posters, prayer cards, and booklets are available through the USCCB publishing service at
www.usccbpublishing.org
.